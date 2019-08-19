Photographer of the Day: Stig Nygaard

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Stig Nygaard

Photo: “Copenhagen International School”

While this very pretty image is not what I would typically refer to as an “architectural” photograph, it is a compelling image of a very interesting building. The building itself is rather unusual as the facade panels are functioning photovoltaic solar panels, over 12,000 of them. Solar provides 50% of the building’s electric use. The various tilt of the tiles gives the building its pixelated appearance, and its color integrates itself with its waterfront setting. In this photo, the seagull (and it’s shadow) is however the only clue as to its seaside location, but photographically offer a keen sense of scale for the size of the panels.

