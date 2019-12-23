Category: Architecture
Photographer: Steve Lavelle
Photo: “St Germans”

Yes, this is an architectural photo. No, it’s not a building! But it takes a well skilled architect and engineer to make a bridge that lasts for scores of years. The utilization of the arch is approximately 4,000 years old (as best we know) and was perfected by the Romans. They utilized arches in many forms, and in arcade form particularly, such as the aqueduct into Rome, and the bridge pictured here. In this case, the bridge and its arches are reflected perfectly in the river, creating the illusion of an even grander structure.

