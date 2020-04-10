Photographer: Scott Stults

Photo: “Light Bulb w/White Background”

In light of the current situation and most of us social distancing and self-isolating, I wanted to find images that would show us all that 1) there is still beauty in the world and 2) we can find something to photograph even when we are unable to travel or attend events.

This is such a fun shot. I love the simplicity of it and the color tones Scott used here.

What do you have in your own home that you can use to create images? Lightbulbs, fairy lights are pretty common. What else? See what you can find around the house to use creatively to make images.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

