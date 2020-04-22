Photographer: Scott Stults

Photo: “Fiber Optics”

What is striking about this wonderful image is its power in simplicity. While there are only two key objects being photographed, they each appear more than once with their reflections being key parts of the overall image.

The color of the light (and the profound black background), and how this seemingly magically appears at ends of fiber optic threads inspire thoughts of combustion and fire. It’s a very compelling study of light itself, utilizing the transparent mediums of glass and its cousin, fiberglass!

