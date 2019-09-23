Category: Architecture
Photographer: Rudy Pilarski
Photo: “Cœur de Lisbonne!”

Frequently featured photographer Rudy Pilarski has created numerous great images, and this is no exception. Line, form, symmetry and impact; enhanced by his treatment in black and white. The reflective glass panels on the walkway add an even greater feel of symmetry and spotlight the vanishing point!

