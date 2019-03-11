Photographer of the Day: Rudy Pilarski

Category: Architecture
Photographer: Rudy Pilarski
Photo: “haven bw”
Like many of Rudy’s images, exacting framing and symmetry are key characteristics of his architectural photographic work. This corridor-like structure, plus the reflective surfaces of the subject leads the viewer’s eye to a very strong and haunting vanishing point.
