Photographer: Rudy Pilarski

Photo: “forme et structure moderne v2”

Sometimes I wonder where Rudy Pilarski finds all of the amazing buildings that he photographs. Then I wonder how long it takes him to get to all of the amazing buildings that he photographs! That aside, this image shows a building with just enough asymmetry in its ceiling to play with our minds, considering its symmetry in its vertical structure. Topping it off is the camera’s position, set perfectly to witness that compositional collision.

