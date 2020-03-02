Photographer: Robert Armstrong

Photo: “Oregon Bride”

Yes, I have chosen a wedding photo for Photographer of the Day! A good photograph is just that — and it can be from any genre. If you’ve ever had to work in this discipline of photography, as have I, you can recognize that magical serendipity of place, pose and perfect balance.

The best examples of environmental wedding photos DO NOT appear as though the photographer simply told the couple to “get over to the cliff and stand there while I take a few shots.” The great ones appear to have a fairy tale-like magic quality because it would have been entirely possible for them to WANT to be in that magical setting to reflect their vows and love, and would have gone there on their own!

This is perfectly balanced in all ways, such as the bride’s dress echoing the hill. Good stuff!

