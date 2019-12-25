Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Ritzy

Photo: “Untitled”

Color, composition and all that sparkly bokeh, what’s not to love about this shot?

It’s a lovely up close and personal look at nature in the fall. We tend to focus on the changing leaves and colors and this shot implies all that but shows us another part of the story.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

