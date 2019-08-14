Photographer of the Day: Ria Trouw

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Ria Trouw

Photo: “Luneburg”

A lovely, flower-lined street that makes me want to keep walking and exploring. It looks like the perfect day to wander here. This image makes me want to be there and from this perspective, I feel like I am. Wonderful colors and textures and the street that pulls me further into the shot to see what’s up around the next curve.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.