Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Randy Jenkins

Photo: “Forest and Trees”

This image makes me want to be there. To hear the silence, breathe in the fresh air and just sit there and contemplate life.

The light is gorgeous coming through the trees and lighting up the side of the trunks. I love the calmness of the water and the perfectly framed reflection of the trees on the opposite shore with the blue sky and clouds.

Beautifully done.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

