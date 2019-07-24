Photographer of the Day: Pradeepkumar Devadoss

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Pradeepkumar Devadoss

Photo: “Oriental Pratincole”

A stunning shot of this Oriental Pratincole. The depth of field is perfect in creating the soft foreground and background and keeping the focus only on the bird.

I love the warm colors and how they work perfectly with the coloring of the bird. Beautiful shot.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

