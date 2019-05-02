Photographer of the Day: Pierre Pichot

Category: Street

Photographer: Pierre Pichot

Photo: “Shy”

I love the mystery in this, where is he going, where has he been, what or who will greet him as he turns the corner. Is someone watching him from the windows above?

So many stories to be told within this image. It really makes the imagination go crazy with scenarios. A wonderful moment captured.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.