POTD street

Photographer of the Day: Pierre Pichot

Category: Street
Photographer: Pierre Pichot
Photo: “Shy”

I love the mystery in this, where is he going, where has he been, what or who will greet him as he turns the corner. Is someone watching him from the windows above?

So many stories to be told within this image. It really makes the imagination go crazy with scenarios. A wonderful moment captured.

