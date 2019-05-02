Category: Street
Photographer: Pierre Pichot
Photo: “Shy”
I love the mystery in this, where is he going, where has he been, what or who will greet him as he turns the corner. Is someone watching him from the windows above?
So many stories to be told within this image. It really makes the imagination go crazy with scenarios. A wonderful moment captured.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Lauri Novak
Latest posts by Lauri Novak (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Pierre Pichot - May 2, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Allan Jones Photographer - May 1, 2019
- Accent AI 2.0 with Luminar Looks - May 1, 2019
Comments
Pierre Pichot says
Thanks a lot for the selection!
Lauri Novak says
You are so welcome Pierre, it is a great image. Thank you for sharing it with us.