Photographer: Phillip William Jenner

Photo: “Ashopton Viaduct, Ladybower Reservoir”

The shapes, light and movement are beautiful in this image. I really love the way it all works together and my eyes follow the light down the arches into the movement of the water.

Just a simple composition and a little bit of long exposure made this an eye-catching shot.

