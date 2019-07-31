Photographer of the Day: Phil Campbell

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Phil Cambell

Photo: “Budding Maple and Daffodils”

I absolutely love the simplicity of this image. The bright, airy feel of it makes me feel like I’m sitting right there enjoying a beautiful spring day.

Simple composition, simple color palette and simple subject matter all make for a wonderful springtime image.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.