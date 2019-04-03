Photographer of the Day: Phil Cambell

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Phil Cambell
Photo: “Frosty Bur”
What a fantastic 3-dimensional image. The frost just pops on this plant and the soft blue background is the perfect wintery setting. Just a beautiful image.
Thank you for sharing this with us, Phil.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Lauri Novak
Lauri Novak is an international award-winning fine art photographer, mentor, traveler, wonderer and wanderer: inspiring and challenging you to see the world in a new and unique way. You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com
