Photographer of the Day: Phil Cambell

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Phil Cambell

Photo: “Frosty Bur”

What a fantastic 3-dimensional image. The frost just pops on this plant and the soft blue background is the perfect wintery setting. Just a beautiful image.

Thank you for sharing this with us, Phil.

