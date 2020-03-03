Photographer: Peter Hickson

Photo: “West Pier”

I do have a love affair with black and white, but it is only partly because I learned photography by developing my own contact prints with my dad as an eight-year-old. For reasons too involved to be simplified in a paragraph, let’s just say it tells a powerful story with limited information!

In this story, we are given the impression that the skeleton of a building has risen like some mythical Atlantis out of the sea, and we are left to ponder the how and why, all the while being intrigued by the eerie mood it engenders. The slight motion blur of the waves acts as a living contrast to the still and dead structure. Simple, yet powerful!

