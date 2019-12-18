Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Paul Sanchez

Photo: “Sutherland Falls, Revelstoke, BC Canada”

This image just made me feel like I was standing right there, listening to the waterfall, feeling the mist and breathing in the fresh air.

I love the way Paul framed the shot using the two trees on either side to keep us lingering there. Beautiful greens and blues help to set the mood here and give the feeling of calm and peace. Nothing better than being out in nature.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

