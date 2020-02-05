Photographer: Paul Munford

Photo: “Fade”

This photo is the definition of seeing differently. A wonderfully unique perspective and nice to see a different interpretation of an umbrella shot.

Images like this just prove that there is always something to photograph and that we all have our own ways of interpreting what we see.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

