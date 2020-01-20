Photographer: Pamela Aminou
Photo: “Contrast”

OK. This is an abstract. It uses architectural components for the basis of the abstract. And it’s a very compelling abstract, so there was no question it’s worth highlighting as the Photograph of the Day! It’s a wonderful study of light and shadow of converging lines and patterns, and after all, that’s what the architect who designed the building wanted the viewer to experience.

