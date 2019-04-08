Photographer of the Day: Pamela Aminou

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Pamela Aminou

Photo: “Coming Through”

This presentation shows imagination! Yes, it’s two buildings joined together, but by rotating the image 90 degrees, our induced disequilibrium causes us to question our orientation, and then really see the form of the structures as art, and less as simply buildings. Add to this the power of black & white, the imposing negative space in the sky, and a very austere, no cluttered presentation, and the result is a very intriguing image!

