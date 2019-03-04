Category: Architecture
Photographer: Pamela Aminou
Photo: “Different perspectives”
Part of the consideration for architects is the environment in which their structure is going to be, and how it interacts with other buildings and structure in its setting. This image is a great example of how the shape and reflective surfaces of a building can interact with neighboring buildings which also feature reflective surfaces. Simplifying the presentation is the form-enhancing rendition of a monochromatic image.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Steven Inglima
Latest posts by Steven Inglima (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Pamela Aminou - March 4, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Geoffrey Tibbenham - February 25, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Rafa Velazquez - February 18, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.