Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Ohao

Photo: “Vive l’automne”

This image makes me want to sit on that dock, relax and just be. It reminds me of a scene from a fairy tale, some mystical, magical place where anything can happen.

The muted tones and where the light hits the trees in this make the color pop yet still add a softness to the overall feeling of it. So relaxing to look at.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.