Photographer of the Day: Northernstar28**

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Northernstar28**

Photo: “A Bit of Muted Noir….”

This is not so much an architectural photograph of “a” building, but rather building itself, and how structures are designed to relate to each other. The fountain is, at its bones, a building. The water it cascades is an extension of its form, and the setting within the buildings that surround it make it a complete picture. The image is made at night and the fountain illuminated by its own light from within, as well as each of the other building’s own light, and set into the faint accumulated light on the sky courtesy of a long exposure, giving it a keen sense of drama.

