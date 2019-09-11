Photographer of the Day: Milosh Kosanovich

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Milosh Kosanovich

Photo: “Any Port in a Sunset”

What caught my attention with this sunset is the placement of the sun. I think a lot of photographers may have placed it directly behind the lighthouse and while that might work, placing it off to the side makes for a more interesting image in my opinion.

Well composed with the sailboat coming in from the right and the pier leading us in from the left. Amazing color and clouds with the sun reflected in the water bring this piece full circle.

Beautiful Lake Michigan sunset. Thank you for sharing with our group.

