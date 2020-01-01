Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Michelle

Photo: “A Reverie of Dreams”

The color in this is magical and I love how it practically glows. The gorgeous still water reflections give this the perfect symmetry.

Add in that person standing there and you have an image that tells the story of transitions, of autumn, the contemplation of life and a reminder that nothing stays the same.

Just stunning.

