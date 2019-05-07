Photographer of the Day: Michael Huthcinson

Category: Portrait

Photographer: Michael Hutchinson

Photo: “Coloring”

The setting is visual storytelling that supports the story of who is in a portrait. This study of a woman coloring in a coffee shop is a wonderful example. The surroundings tell us that the place isn’t part of a national chain. It’s rustic, old with new wiring as hinted at with the modern AC sockets in older conduit boxes. We see that a portrait does not have to be set up — it can be a well composed and executed candid as this one is. Or is it a setup? Hmm.

