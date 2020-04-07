Photographer: Melinda G

Photo: “Red is the ultimate cure for sadness – Bill Blass”

In light of the current situation and most of us social distancing and self-isolating, I wanted to find images that would show us all that 1) there is still beauty in the world and 2) we can find something to photograph even when we are unable to travel or attend events.

I love that Melinda chose this quote to name her image. Not much better than a beautiful male cardinal to brighten our day and make us feel happier. It’s a wonderfully composed image.

Birds can be an easy to shoot from home project for a lot of us. Sometimes you can even pop open a window and stay inside if the weather’s not good to go out in your yard.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

