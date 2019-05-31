Photographer of the Day: Mary Wardell

Category: Macro
Photographer: Mary Wardell
Photo: “2019-01-18 Rainy day close-up!”
This photograph of a raindrop getting ready to drip is what I love to see in macro. It shows some action and gives a distinct focal point. In this case, it gives me the view of a small bug out in nature because of its close-up effect.
