Photographer of the Day: Mary Wardell

Category: Macro

Photographer: Mary Wardell

Photo: “2019-01-18 Rainy day close-up!”

This photograph of a raindrop getting ready to drip is what I love to see in macro. It shows some action and gives a distinct focal point. In this case, it gives me the view of a small bug out in nature because of its close-up effect.

