Photographer of the Day: Mark Coleman

Category: Portrait

Photographer: Mark Coleman

Photo: “Mountain Man”

This environmental portrait shows the use of the setting and a traditional costume in “Mountain Man” by Mark Coleman. With a tilt of his head, the subject glances at the camera and through its lens directly at us. While the location might be in Europe or another continent, this one was done in Ogden, UT. Rugged outdoorsmen and women are everywhere presenting a photographic opportunity.

