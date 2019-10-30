Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Mark Coleman

Photo: “The Great Buffalo”

If there is one way to stop a buffalo in its tracks it would be this, a fantastic photograph that captures a split second of his movements.

Beautiful detail in this shot, the dust kicked up, the bits of dirt that are also in the air surrounding him all add to the feeling that he stopped in his tracks when he noticed you taking his photo. All of this set off and framed by the lovely yellow wildflowers. (I highly suggest you click on the image title to see the full image.)

Thank you for sharing with our group.

