Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Mike Hedge

Photo: “Tahquamenon Falls”

This image makes me a little uneasy in a good way. The feeling of being right there is strong as I’m standing right on top of the fall. A beautiful fall image with the colors of the trees reflecting in the waterfall. I love that Mike left enough of the motion of the water so it still looks like water and didn’t smooth it out too much. That makes for some great textures in the water itself.

I love how the composition takes me all around the image and down to the calmer section of the river. It’s a really beautiful shot.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.