Photographer: Kurt Kramer

Photo: “Impressionist Spirits”

I have to admit I’m a little partial to this image because I watched Kurt take it, although I may have titled it “No Photoshop Needed.”

Kurt saw the transparent, textured wall in front of the line of bottles and knew it would make for a really interesting shot. He was not wrong. A great example of being aware of what you’re seeing when you’re out taking photographs.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

