Photographer: Kristine Hinrichs
Photo: “11.16.2019 Zig Zag”

It’s so visually entertaining when an architect intentionally echoes an internal building feature with an external one, especially when it’s going to be experienced at the right point of view! It’s so apparent in this well positioned photograph that there’s no accident in the creation of that exterior zig/zag sculptural feature, mirroring the intentionally visible zig/zag staircase!

