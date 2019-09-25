Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Ken Mickel

Photo: “Walking the Beach”

So many great things about this image. The point of view (without the use of a drone) is so great. It is composed well, waiting for the man in the blue shirt to get to just the right spot in the frame before pressing the shutter was a smart move. It all just aligns well, the shapes created by the beach, the wave and the shoreline work very well.

The colors are oh so sea-worthy. Throw in the luck of that guy wearing that color blue, and it’s a really great shot.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

