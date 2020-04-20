Photographer: Ken Lee

Photo: “Bracing for Impact”

Having appeared in a few of the Photographer of the Day offerings, Ken Lee once again uses imaginative and carefully engineered lighting effects to create something striking from something ordinary.

What might not even be dwelled upon if passed walking on the dunes becomes an intriguing structure for us to examine. He waited until the day’s ambient light was gone to then highlight the interesting remaining structure of what might have been a mobile home. He carefully balanced a long exposure for the larger scene, and then “light painted” with strobe on the bones of the buried and abandoned trailer, as well as selective areas of the surrounding dunes.

