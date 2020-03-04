Photographer: Ken Lee

Photo: “Air Romania”

Part of the mystery in this abstract is created by the extreme wide angle fisheye look at a defunct aircraft, with its non-functional components rendering it inoperable. Part of the mystery is its lighting, as the sky is not daylight yet has some color, because it’s taken at night! Part of the mystery created by the balanced lighting on the fuselage of the aircraft, intentionally placed by the photographer. And yet another part of the mystery is the title, suggesting a troubled corporate airline that might have had to put-to-pasture one of its active planes. There’s a mysterious story in this singe frame!

