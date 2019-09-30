Category: Architecture

Photographer: Ken Lee

Photo: “A School Right Out of History”

Sometimes is all about the fun! No, this is not a serious building, but rather a whimsical component of a theme amusement park called “Bedrock City” in Arizona, featuring modern day crafted artifacts from the cartoon, “The Flintstones.” Sadly, it’s being deconstructed, but at least partly and nicely preserved in image with this dramatic night time exposure and intentionally and carefully lit by the photographer.

