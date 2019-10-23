Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Ken Childress

Photo: “Green River Overlook Sunset”

One of the hardest things to do in a landscape photograph (in my opinion) is to capture the vastness of a scene like this. Ken has done a wonderful job of doing just that here in this shot from Canyonlands National Park.

Using the tree to anchor the foreground both as an element of scale and as a contrasting color help to give us an idea of just how sweeping the canyons here are. I also love the way the clouds are lit orange and pink with their shapes mimicking the canyon rock shapes and colors.

So many layers and so much depth in this make it an image you can easily spend some time in.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

