Photographer: Ken

Photo: “Wading in Milky Water”

This image caught my eye as I was scrolling through our Flickr group. At first, I thought it was a person walking along the shore. By taking a closer look you can see that it is a rock formation reflected in the water.

Images like this are what photography is all about for me, making people stop and think about what it is they are seeing. This is beautifully composed (please click on the link to see the entire image) and shot. It’s exposed just long enough to show some movement without distorting the reflections too much. Ken has also made great use of space and contrast.

