Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Jose Matutina

Photo: “The Tufas of Mono Lake”

I have to admit I chose this image for two reasons. The first reason is because Mono Lake is on my list of places to photograph. The second reason I chose this image — this is the reason why it’s on my list. Its otherworldly shapes and formations (tufas), the endless reflections and the incredible color you can see.

Wonderfully composed with the rocks in the foreground. I love the white/blue contrast and the moody color of the water. Great shot Jose.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.