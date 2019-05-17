Photographer of the Day: Jose Matutina

Category: Macro
Photographer: Jose Matutina
Photo: “Bee Sees Flower”
This macro capture of a bee whizzing towards a flower is a common sight amongst macro photographs. You can see the detail of the bee, and of the flower, in ways not otherwise possible. In this case, it really lets you into the bee’s world!
Bryan Esler
Associate Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
