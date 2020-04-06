Photographer: Jörg Nitzschnere

Photo: “fragil“

In light of the current situation and most of us social distancing and self-isolating, I wanted to find images that would show us all that 1) there is still beauty in the world and 2) we can find something to photograph even when we are unable to travel or attend events.

Jörg’s crocus image brings to mind immediate peace and calms with its lovely color. I really love how bright and cheery it is.

How many of us have flowers in our own gardens and yards? It’s as easy as walking out your back door, sometimes it’s just that simple.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.