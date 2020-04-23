Photographer: John

Photo: “_JON2615 edited-1”

This striking image is perfectly balanced. The key to its balance is the tree in shadow on the right side of the image. While the lit portions of the castle front are clearly left positioned, the visual weight of the dark tree form balances the entire view.

The colorful castle walls, lit from below and creating stark detail of their brick, are also balanced by their reflection in the wet patio in the foreground. With the LED blue highlights on the door, and the green (perhaps fluorescent) highlights on the receding and more distant portions of the castle, it has an almost strange full color RGB palette, which is optically and psychologically compelling. It’s a very engaging architectural image!

