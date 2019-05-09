Photographer of the Day: Johann Walter Bantz

Category: Street
Photographer: Johann Walter Bantz
Photo: “Soraya”
This image by Johann Walter Bantz totally made me stop and stare. Do you think he knew this person? Or do you think she’s just dancing with herself? Maybe she’s striking a pose? It definitely has me intrigued and a little bit confused, which makes it even better 🙂
Erin Holmstead
