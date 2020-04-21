Photographer: Joe

Photo: “Love on Ice”

This is a wonderful study in texture! Superimposing the soft organic rose and its delicate petals with the cold frozen water is a great creation of contrast. The turbulent texture of the bubbles in the ice almost appear as if boiling.

Added to this the magic of the coordinated color of the flower and lighting on the ice. It’s also very well organized in terms of composition; the key features placed to guide our eyes gracefully on the canvas. The slight vignette is a perfect accent to focus our attention!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.