Photographer: Joe

Photo: “Leaves“

What a great way to fill the frame. These plants are so interesting and fun to photograph and this image is a great example of why. There are so many lines, shapes and textures created by the leaves that make this a wonderful graphic image.

I love the contrast and choice of black and white for this to show off the patterns not only on the leaves but also those formed by the leaves.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

