Photographer: Jimmy Rostlund

Photo: “R0000390.jpg“

Just a simple shot of decay, worn and torn paint or outer layer of a building but it caught my eye because of all the questions and potential stories that popped into my head when I saw it. First, it reminded me of claw marks, as if a bear tried to get in — or out. Then I thought it looked a bit like it could have been a word formed with some crazy font.

I just find it very interesting and intriguing to look at. Great capture of time passing and life moving on with so many interesting shapes and textures in this. Peek behind the peeling paint and see the wooden slats, giving it depth. A multi-layered image in many ways.

