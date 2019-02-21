Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Jim Denham

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Jim Denham
Photo: “Fog in the Trees”

What a magical moment captured. I love the warmth through the trees created by the mixture of the sun and fog. If you read Jim’s description on Flickr it’s a reminder to us all to always take one more look before you leave. Thank you for sharing with our group!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

Lauri Novak is an international award-winning fine art photographer, mentor, traveler, wonderer and wanderer: inspiring and challenging you to see the world in a new and unique way. You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com

