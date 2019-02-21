Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Jim Denham
Photo: “Fog in the Trees”
What a magical moment captured. I love the warmth through the trees created by the mixture of the sun and fog. If you read Jim’s description on Flickr it’s a reminder to us all to always take one more look before you leave. Thank you for sharing with our group!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Lauri Novak
Latest posts by Lauri Novak (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Jim Denham - February 20, 2019
- Tours in your local area - February 20, 2019
- The nontechnical photographer - February 17, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.