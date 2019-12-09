Category: Architecture
Photographer: Jesus Villarreal
Photo: “Porta Fira Towers / Toyo Ito + Fermín Vázquez. L’Hospitalet. Barcelona”
This very unusual structure is part of a pair of unusual structures, though this particular building is shaped and colored to appear highly organic. The duet of buildings are actually symbolic, paying tribute to the historical Venetian towers that stand at the entrance to the exhibition centre located near Plaza España in Barcelona. Jesus Villarrea, the photographer, positions the camera to highlight the eccentric shape of the structure, particularly as its increases in height. As a point of interest, the interior is just as unusual as its exterior!
